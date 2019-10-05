Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Recent issue

May 2019

Momenta 2019. Photo: Elisabeth Belliveau, Still Life with Fallen Fruit (after A Breath of Life, Clarice Lispector), video still (detail), 2017-2019. © Elisabeth Belliveau

to-do list

Saturday, October 5th

by CultMTL

* Momenta at the Phi Centre
* Phenomena Festiva
* Lil Mosey plays Théâtre Corona
* Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal
* Sarah Pagé, Joni Void and Sam Shalabi play Casa

Work by a dozen local artists is on display at the Phi Centre as part of Momenta, presented by the Fondation Phi pour l’art. 407 St-Pierre (4th floor), 1–5 p.m., free

The eighth annual Phenomena Festival once again showcases avant garde visual art, music and performing arts. The festival kicks off today (and runs through Oct. 25) with a parade on St-Laurent Blvd. between Laurier and Van Horne. Meeting point St-Laurent & St-Joseph, 2 p.m., free

Washington State rapper Lil Mosey released his debut album Northsbest on Interscope a year ago, and now the 17-year-old MC is playing Théâtre Corona to show Montreal what he’s made of. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $38

Catch the final performance of the Ballets Jazz de Montréal’s three-part show — Casualties of Memory, O Balcao de Amor and Soul. For a look at what to expect, check out our photos from the show’s rehearsal here. Place des Arts (Théâtre Maisonneuve, 175 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $79/$33 students

At Casa del Popolo, catch three renowned musicians from Montreal’s experimental music scene: harpist Sarah Pagé (the Barr Brothers), who’s launching her solo debut Dose Curves; avant electronic sound collagist Joni Void, who will play solo as well as with Pagé (their duo project is called Pagé Vide) and Sam Shalabi. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.