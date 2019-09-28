Saturday, September 28

If you’re looking for a place to buy some art, artisanal products, accessories, tchotchkes and that kind of thing, Puces POP is happening in the Plateau and the Etsy Quebec market is open for business in the East-End’s Technopole Angus.

Admire and maybe even buy some art in the west end at NDG Art Hop, a circuit of open studios showcasing a range of local talent.

It’s official: Mile Ex summer bar Alexandraplatz is closing down, and tonight is your final opportunity to enjoy the party spot. DJs Apéro, Glowzi and Mks will provide the soundtrack for the last hurrah. 6731 Esplanade, 6 p.m.–1 a.m., free entry

Among the many acts playing the penultimate night at POP is Montreal hip hop/R&B artist Hua Li, who will be launching her album debut LP Dynasty with support from Janette King, Backxwash and Lia Kloud. Check our interview with Hua Li here. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $12

Before the local production travels to the U.S. and U.K., Joe Bagel performs Trapped in Elon’s Mansion — a play about bizarre goings-on with a crew of celebrities chez Elon Musk — as part of POP Montreal. The handful of previous local performances of Trapped were sold out, so get your tickets while/if you still can. Cinéma l’Amour (4015 St-Laurent), 10:30 p.m., $15

