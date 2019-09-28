Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Hua Li. Photo: Stacy Lee

to-do list

Saturday, September 28

* Puces POP and Etsy Quebec market
* NDG Art Hop
* Alexandraplatz closing party
* Hua Li at POP
* Trapped in Elon’s Mansion at Cinéma L’Amour

If you’re looking for a place to buy some art, artisanal products, accessories, tchotchkes and that kind of thing, Puces POP is happening in the Plateau and the Etsy Quebec market is open for business in the East-End’s Technopole Angus.

Admire and maybe even buy some art in the west end at NDG Art Hop, a circuit of open studios showcasing a range of local talent.

It’s official: Mile Ex summer bar Alexandraplatz is closing down, and tonight is your final opportunity to enjoy the party spot. DJs Apéro, Glowzi and Mks will provide the soundtrack for the last hurrah. 6731 Esplanade, 6 p.m.–1 a.m., free entry 

Among the many acts playing the penultimate night at POP is Montreal hip hop/R&B artist Hua Li, who will be launching her album debut LP Dynasty with support from Janette King, Backxwash and Lia Kloud. Check our interview with Hua Li here. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $12

Before the local production travels to the U.S. and U.K., Joe Bagel performs Trapped in Elon’s Mansion — a play about bizarre goings-on with a crew of celebrities chez Elon Musk — as part of POP Montreal. The handful of previous local performances of Trapped were sold out, so get your tickets while/if you still can. Cinéma l’Amour (4015 St-Laurent), 10:30 p.m., $15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.