Thursday, August 22

As summer comes to a close, the season’s second and final Mont-Royal street sale turns the avenue into a canvas — the event, called RU, will feature local artists painting and street and mounting installations — as well as a festive pedestrian walkway, with live music, DJs, family activities and of course loads of vendors selling food, clothes, accessories and other goods. Mont-Royal from St-Laurent to Papineau, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. today, hours vary daily through Sunday

Check out the vernissage at Duran Mashaal Gallery for a group art show called Le Vrai Visage: Figuration Photoréaliste Contemporaine. 1460 Sherbrooke W. suite B, 5–8 p.m.

Edmonton folk/rock singer-songwriter Lucas Chaisson launches his new album Most True Thing at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Southwest venue multipurpose venue Théâtre Paradoxe is screening Sylvain Chomet’s 2003 animated comedy Les Triplettes de Belleville, a contemporary classic for adults and kids. 5959 Monk, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Washington punk/post-punk band Gauche play Casa del Popolo with local openers Reviews and Power Party. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

