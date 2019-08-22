Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

Gauche

to-do list

Thursday, August 22

by CultMTL

* Mont-Royal street sale
* Le Vrai Visage at Duran Mashaal Gallery
* Lucas Chaisson album launch
* Les Triplettes de Belleville screening
* Gauche play Casa del Popolo

As summer comes to a close, the season’s second and final Mont-Royal street sale turns the avenue into a canvas — the event, called RU, will feature local artists painting and street and mounting installations — as well as a festive pedestrian walkway, with live music, DJs, family activities and of course loads of vendors selling food, clothes, accessories and other goods. Mont-Royal from St-Laurent to Papineau, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. today, hours vary daily through Sunday

Check out the vernissage at Duran Mashaal Gallery for a group art show called Le Vrai Visage: Figuration Photoréaliste Contemporaine. 1460 Sherbrooke W. suite B, 5–8 p.m.

Edmonton folk/rock singer-songwriter Lucas Chaisson launches his new album Most True Thing at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Southwest venue multipurpose venue Théâtre Paradoxe is screening Sylvain Chomet’s 2003 animated comedy Les Triplettes de Belleville, a contemporary classic for adults and kids. 5959 Monk, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Washington punk/post-punk band Gauche play Casa del Popolo with local openers Reviews and Power Party. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.