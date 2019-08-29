Punk rock don’t stop

Well this weekend is definitely clogged up with a three-day fest that happens under an overpass right near my very own digs. I dare not speak its name as the fest’s moniker is not only geographically wrong, it actually makes me retch. Speaking of retching, have you checked out the roster for this dry heave smorgasbord? Yeesh. The best I could find is Dinosaur Jr.’s J. Mascis doing a solo acoustic set. Now if you can bust yer nut without Mascis ripping out even one of his band’s tunes, yer a bigger fan than I.

Not to worry, though, as there are some rad punk shows this week, with a band travelling all the way from Bogota, Colombia to put the slam on you, a sharply dressed Mod fest with a live band and killer DJs as well as a female-fronted band born of DIY spaces that actually possess the power to singlehandedly save rock ‘n’ roll for 2020. Not to mention that my obvious big pick is a duo who were one half of the Melvins and coincidentally once blew up half of Sala’s massive P.A. system. Hotcha!!!

Friday: In better fest news, you can actually make a positive impact in the community you live in by scaling the three storeys of stairs at the Diving Bell Social Club to get down at the Hot Tramp Festival. Once opening the door of “da Bell,” you will get your jam on with Backxwash, Maryze, Night Lunch and L.A. Foster. Best of all is all proceeds will be going towards the Rock Camp for Girls and Gender Nonconforming Youth, also live painting from Moule…..or you could see Feist with a bunch of squares under an overpass. 3956 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $10

If you want to see what the true spirit of punk rock is in 2019, you will definitely want to get to la Plante early and dig on this crazy bill headlined by Bogota’s Muro. Also adding strong support to the bill is the Conscripts, Ultra Razzia, Faze, Warkrusher and Estorbo. And don’t be a doofus by hanging out in front of the venue. Secret location, 8 p.m., $12

Come see Polaris Prize listers and inhabitants of Dementia 13 Fet.Nat when they level l’Esco with Fredricton’s Motherhood and Year of Glad. This gigger is being put on by Distrosion so you know it’s gonna be the tits. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $13.16

If you wanted to go see Iron Chic, Big Nothing and the Last Mile at Turbo Haüs and aren’t grippin’ tix, you done fugged up son as it’s long sold out. Show up anyways, though, and meet me on the bar side as I’ll be spinning the punk rocks from 11 until close. Punk out! 2040 St-Denis, 11 p.m., free (bar side)

For all of you who like to dress sharp, you can get keep the faith at Casa for the official Modtreal fest kick off with a live appearance from the Hundred Steeples and killer Northern soul DJs on both sides of Casa. Better dust off the penny loafers for this one as it will be a dance explosion. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., suggested donation $5

Saturday: Turbo Haüs keeps things cranked up high over the weekend with France’s Last Train and (the other) London’s Red Arms with Po Lazarus taking up the sweat act slot. On the bar side, you can get down to the slices of musical perfection coming off the fingertips of DJ Mathieu Beauséjour for absolutely nothing. 2040 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15

If you miss the days when the almighty Nils ruled the roost, you can see the next best thing when Carlos Soria and company return to Barfly with ex Rational Youth’s Pluntopus. Bonus is that Barfly bartender and ex-Jerk Appeal singer Ted Minett plays some of the best tunes in the city — all while pouring pints! 4062A St-Laurent, 10 p.m., PWYC

Wow, has it been six years already?! The fine peoples at Analogue Addiction have gotten past the mid-decade point and will be popping like popcorn at their favorite room, l’Esco, with one of their first bookings Hotlanta’s Material Girls with Victime and Lemongrab. Congrats kids!!! 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Sunday: The A.A. folks are sure to be hungover AF when they host a last minute show for L.A.’s the Memories at l’Esco. White Fang fans might want to note that this is an ex-member’s new jammer. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12/$15

A sure to be packed gigger would the rifftastic Sheer Mag who will raise some ruckus at Sala with Tweens. If you have wondered where the almighty riff has been hiding for the past little while, I can assure you that Sheer Mag own the riff and wield it like a sword. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $18/$20

For a night of less riffage and more fuckery, you can make it down to Brasserie Beaubien, get yourself a gros Laurentide and groove along with En Fer, Crooklyn’s Unnatural Ways, Gambletron and visuals provided by Boar God’s Eric Bent. 73 Beaubien E. 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

Tuesday: Finally, my big pick of the week is the muscular beat-down of Big Business, who will defy gravity and punish eardrums at le Ritz with Atsuko Chiba. This gig possesses the power to change your life — for the better — so don’t be a fuck-up. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $17/$20

Current Obsession: Jawbox, self-titled

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com