Monday, June 3

* Coach House Poetry at Casa * Salsa/kizomba at Verdun greenhouse * Retro aerobics at le Marché Noir * Radio III at MAI * Grapetooth at Bar le Ritz

Sruti Islam hosts the Coach House Books Poetry Launch, promising readings by Domenica Martinello, Jason Christie and Ben Ladouceur. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 7 p.m.

Tonight at Verdun’s municipal greenhouse is an outdoor salsa and kizomba night which will run every Monday for the rest of the summer, weather permitting. 7000 Lasalle, 7 p.m., price unlisted

At Le Marché Noir they’re having a retro aerobics night, so you can put on an 80s bodysuit and work on your “beach bodé” (sic.). 1358 Ontario E., 7 p.m., $5

Interdisciplinary dance, music and sculpture show Radio III begins its three-night run at the MAI. See more about the show here. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 9 p.m., $25/$20 students & seniors/$15 under 14

Chicago synth-pop group Grapetooth headlines at Bar le Ritz with opener James Swanberg. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $16/$20

