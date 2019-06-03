Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Grapetooth

to-do list

Monday, June 3

by CultMTL

* Coach House Poetry at Casa
* Salsa/kizomba at Verdun greenhouse
* Retro aerobics at le Marché Noir
* Radio III at MAI
* Grapetooth at Bar le Ritz

Sruti Islam hosts the Coach House Books Poetry Launch, promising readings by Domenica Martinello, Jason Christie and Ben Ladouceur. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 7 p.m.

Tonight at Verdun’s municipal greenhouse is an outdoor salsa and kizomba night which will run every Monday for the rest of the summer, weather permitting. 7000 Lasalle, 7 p.m., price unlisted

At Le Marché Noir they’re having a retro aerobics night, so you can put on an 80s bodysuit and work on your “beach bodé” (sic.). 1358 Ontario E., 7 p.m., $5

Interdisciplinary dance, music and sculpture show Radio III begins its three-night run at the MAI. See more about the show here. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 9 p.m., $25/$20 students & seniors/$15 under 14

Chicago synth-pop group Grapetooth headlines at Bar le Ritz with opener James Swanberg. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $16/$20

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.