Who we are...

Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal music, arts, culture and city life.

Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism by our editorial staff and crew of columnists and freelancers, compile comprehensive event listings, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.

Editorial Staff

Contributors

Amy German, Brandon Kaufman, Cindy Lopez, Claude Boileau, Darcy MacDonald, Dave Jaffer, Elena Razlogova, Erik Leijon, Greg Vodden, Johnson Cummins, Justine Smith, Mira Silvers, Mr. Wavvy, Paul Serralheiro, Roxane Hudon, Ryan Alexander Diduck, Sarah Deshaies

In print

Our publication is distributed across Montreal on the first Thursday of every month.

See a complete list of locations

Recent issue

May 2019

  • 2019
  • best bands in Montreal
  • Best of Montreal
  • Best of Montreal 2019
  • Best of MTL
  • Best of MTL 2019
  • Best of MTL results
  • Best restaurants in Montreal
  • Cult MTL
  • Montreal
  • Montreal bars
  • Montreal best restaurants
  • Montreal media
  • mtl
  • readers poll
  • survey

Cult MTL is published by Cult MTL Media Inc. and printed by Imprimerie Mirabel. Entire contents are © Cult MTL Media Inc.

Wanda Sykes

Comedy

More big names announced for Just for Laughs 2019

by Mr. Wavvy

New gala hosts, headliners, Off-JFL talent and celeb podcasters were named in the second-wave line-up reveal this morning.

Just for Laughs has announced the second wave of performers for its 2019 festival. Among those joining this year’s lineup are comedy giants Wanda Sykes (who’ll be hosting a gala), Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, roastmaster Jeff Ross (bringing back The Roastmaster’s Invitational, Jackass’s Steve-O and The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng.

The festival also has a knack for the unconventional, and on July 25, Detroit Pistons basketball player Blake Griffin will host his own comedy. By Blake show. Proceeds from the event will go to his Team Griffin Foundation charity. The NBA star previously hosted Just for Laughs’ Midnight Surprise series in 2016.

“Just for Laughs is my favourite comedy festival and it holds a lot of special memories for me,” Griffin said about his return to Montreal. “I’m so appreciative that comedy. By Blake has been added to the summer roster. Hopefully we don’t screw it up”

Among other wildcards on the bill is Black Thought of the Roots/The Tonight Show fame. Born Tariq Trotter, the legendary lyricist will host “Black Thought Presents: Delirious,” a showcase of new comedians tackling worldly topics with tons of bite.

Podcast fanatics have tons to look forward to at this year’s festival. Among the series recording live tapings at Just for Laughs are Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas and June Diane Raphael’s How Did This Get Made?, which dissects some of the worst films ever made, Michael Rapaport’s I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, Pete Holmes’ You Made It Weird and Nicole Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me?, among others.

Just for Laughs’ subsidiary of smaller-scaled shows, Off-JFL, brings an impressive batch of both new and returning names, including festival legend Andy Kindler, Corporate’s Sasheer Zamata, Undateable’s Ron Funches and everyone’s favourite identical twins the Lucas Brothers, who are set to star in a semi-autobiographical film directed by Judd Apatow.

These comedians join an already impressive line-up including Trevor Noah (who plays this year’s big Bell Centre show), Aziz Ansari, Howie Mandel and Rachel Bloom. Additionally, Adam Sandler will hit the city on June 8 for 100% Fresher, an evening of music and comedy (also featuring fellow SNL alum Rob Schneider), fresh off the heels of his critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special 100% Fresh. ■

Just for Laughs runs from July 10–28. Tickets to all shows announced today go on sale this Friday, May 24.