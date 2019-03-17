Sunday, March 17

All Them Witches

Whether you’re a parade-goer or someone who wants to sidestep St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans at all costs, you should know that the 196th annual parade will occupy Ste-Catherine from Fort to Metcalfe as of noon. Expect all the Irish bars and pubs in the area to fill up to capacity after the fact.

Who knew there was an urban “ski resort” near Angrignon metro? Pente à Neige Versant Sud-Ouest is having a free outdoor concert entitled Apreski. The snowpark offers ski and snowboard lessons as well as rentals and snow tubing. Today’s family friendly concert features DJs Alex Pycke, Jimmy Bee, Mike Haddad and Daniel Tajna. They also have a yurt to hang out in and a heated terrasse with food truck options. 6101 de Montmagny, 2–8 p.m., free

The Cinémathèque québécoise is screening a 35mm print of Sergio Leone’s crime epic Once Upon a Time in America in English with French subtitles. The Spaghetti Western director’s final work stars Robert De Niro and James Woods. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 4 p.m., $11 ($10 for students, seniors and children)

Turbo Haüs’s weekly Dungeons and Dragons night combines the tabletop roleplaying game with heavy metal and booze. If that combination ticks any boxes for you, break out your D20s and head on over! 2040 St-Denis, 5 p.m., price unlisted

Tickets for English neo-soul collective Jungle’s show at MTELUS are officially sold out, but if you’re dying to go there are some available on the event’s Facebook page discussion. The opening act is Houses. 59 St-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $49.50 (original price)

Nashville stoner rock band All Them Witches, who released their fifth album ATW, play l’Astral with openers Possum. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $25/$28, all ages

