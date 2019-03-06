REVIEW: Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace

Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace (Carpark)

Chaz Bundick is not one to repeat himself. For his fifth full-length project in the past five years, the singer-producer ventures deeper into the world of synth-pop. The songwriting on this outing is sparse, with Bundick ditching traditional structure in lieux of a sparse, “thinking out loud” approach. Themes of capitalism are prominent, looking at the system with a “Fitter Happier” mindset but a boogie-down attitude. Not unlike the many Toro Y Moi albums that precede Outer Peace, the project is a fun, easy listen that will likely find a special place in the hearts of core fans for years to come. 8/10 Trial Track: “Ordinary Pleasure” (Mr. Wavvy)