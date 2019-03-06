REVIEW: Murray Lightburn, Hear Me Out

Murray Lightburn, Hear Me Out (Dangerbird)

Montreal’s “orchestral rock noir” band the Dears have exhibited a knack for classic pop and soul, employing strings and synths the way the great arrangers and songwriters of the past used to. On his second solo album, Lightburn fleshes out those influences, evoking crooners, girl groups, Muscle Shoals and Motown. It’s a striking mix of pop numbers, slow jams and areas in between, reflecting another side of a music personality we thought we knew through and through. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “Changed My Ways”