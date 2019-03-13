PHOTOS: Top trends at New York Fashion Week 2019

By Kayleigh Choiniere and Cassandra Panikian. Photos by Cassandra Panikian (scroll down for the full gallery)

Fall/Winter 2019 fashion month is coming to a close. Fashion seasons were originally created to allow designers to show on the runways and then have time to create their commercial collections for the upcoming season based on demand. Now, with the staggering speed at which fast fashion companies can reproduce fashion show looks, paired with the influence of social media, the runways are no longer dictating what we will be seeing in a year’s time.

We attended New York Fashion Week in mid-February, and the street styles were just as representative of what will be on trend as what was showing on the runways. FW19 will be filled with contrasts, from Renaissance looks to oversized tailored suits, neutrals to bold colours. Here’s a round-up of some of the top trends from NYFW:

ELECTRIC COLOURS

Gone are the days of the season’s “IT” colour. As in Virgil Abloh’s debut Louis Vuitton SS19 collection during Paris Fashion Week, AW19 brings us a vibrant palette ranging from psychedelic greens and blues to electric pinks and purples. Many designers played around with these trends: Carolina Herrera, Christian Cowan, Chromat and Fashion East, to name a few.

PURPLE

From lilac to royal, purple was everywhere on the runways. Tom Ford, Sally Lapointe, Cushnie & Christian Siriano are at the forefront of this trend.

LIGHT NEUTRALS

While colours are very prominent this season, neutrals are, too. Minimalist fashion has been popular for a few seasons now, and we are loving it. Beiges, greys and taupes give a nice balance to the bold, bright colours that we’ve been seeing. Neutrals are easy to mix and match. We suggest adding some silver accessories or soft pastels to give your look that extra pop.

VOLUME

Brands are giving us a twist on some classic Renaissance styles: tulle skirts, high necklines, puffed sleeves and accentuated waistlines. Check out Rodarte, Marc Jacobs, Molly Goddard, and Tomo Koizumi for some breathtaking examples.

COLOURED & TAILORED LEATHER

Though black and brown leather aren’t going anywhere, we were presented rich coloured leather looks from head to toe. Navy, burgundy, deep green. Take a look at Sies Marjan, TIBI and 3.1 Phillip Lim to see why we are loving this leather. Super structured and super wearable, we think that this trend can be easily incorporated into your daily rotation.

SLOUCHY SUITING

Runway and streetwear alike were swimming in oversized and slouchy suiting paired with sneakers or ankle booties. There were so many fabulous options for any work dress code. Victoria Beckham, Robert Rodriguez and Jil Sander are some of this trend’s go-to designers.

TOP PATTERNS:

tie dye

polka dots

plaid and checks

animal print (notably snake, leopard and zebra prints)

TOP FABRICS:

reflective and holographic

slinky satin

tulle

leather

TOP ACCESSORIES:

oversized barrettes

tiny bags

heel cut-outs

#1 TOP TREND

Statement jackets

From bright faux furs to tech wear, statement jackets were the most noticeable trend on the streets and runways of NYFW. ■