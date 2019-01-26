Saturday, Jan. 26

Strange Froots

This afternoon art gallery Station 16 are having their annual archive sale. Works from the gallery archives as well as some new works from artists will be on sale. It’s first come first serve, so you may want to arrive early. Works can also be purchased online. 3523 St-Laurent, 12 p.m.–5 p.m.

All are welcome to a DJ mixer workshop at Mile Ex art space Never Apart, where artist and DJ J’vlyn d’Ark demonstrating signal flows, gain structure, EQs, filters, mixing techniques and more on a Pioneer DJM 900 Nexus and Allen&Heath Xone 92. 7049 St-Urbain, 1–2 p.m., free

Scottish-Canadians and fans of Scottish culture/Canadian kitsch will be happy to know that the Montreal edition of the Great Canadian Kilt Skate is taking place today, organized by the local St. Andrew’s Society. It was originally scheduled a week ago but the insane weather we’ve been having led to cancellation. There is a participation form link on the Facebook event page. It goes without saying that tartans are advised. Natrel Skating Rink (at the end of Clock Tower Quai Street), 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

“Alternative chill soul” band (and Best of MTL) Strange Froots play la Vitrola as part of the Lux Magna festival with fellow locals the Lyonz and Backxwash. 4602 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10

This week’s edition of the Satosphère dome dance party Dômesicle features a DJ set by Ouri (our Oct. 2018 cover star) and live sets by Honeydrip, M0llygum, Push 1 stop and Félix Félix Gourd Gourd. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $16 (all in)/$20 for three-party pass

There are two after-hours options tonight. Fans of house music should check out Cosmic Café with DJs Tony D, Djdialon and Moka. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $10/$15. If you’re in the mood for disco, acid, jack and italo, head over to Disco Troopers. Secret Location, 12 a.m.–7 a.m., $15

