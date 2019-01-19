Saturday, Jan. 19

Alex Borzych

Arctic conditions be damned, the now-annual international women’s march is happening today in Jardins Gamelin. 1500 Berri, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The Belgo Building’s Circa Art Actuel gallery hosts a double vernissage for installations by Preston Beebe and Véronique Sunatori, beginning with a talk with both artists. 372 Ste-Catherine W. #444, 2:30–6 p.m.

As part of Centaur Theatre’s ongoing (till tomorrow night) Wildside Festival, and more specifically the Offside event series co-organized by Plateau dive bar Barfly, a live tribute to punk/spoken word icon Patti Smith is happening in the Centaur bar. 453 St-François-Xavier, 10 p.m., pass-the-hat

If you’re looking for a retro dance party tonight, pick your decade! Bar le Ritz PDB is hosting a ’70s and ’80s event featuring disco, new wave, pop and rock with DJ “Chic” InYourFace (179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $5, free before 11:30 p.m.), while Groove Nation is the place for Fly Ladies, a night of ’90s R&B, hip hop, neo-soul and early 2000s classics care of DJs J.u.D., Dr. MaD and Walla P (410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $5/$8).

The SAT’s regular Dômesicle parties are having their second edition. This time, regular after-hours promoter Octov have brought three of their crew, S Y L A, Omar Hamdi and Alex Borzych. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $8

Another party option is All Black Everything at la Sotterenea, with black “womxn” DJs spinning everything from techno and Afrohouse to free jazz to electro dancehall. 4848 St-Laurent (downstairs), 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$10

