Your Xmas survival guide, gig by gig

Why are you even here? Shouldn’t you be doing last-minute gift shopping or (depending on when you’re reading this) perhaps wiping cranberry sauce from your chin while cursing assorted family members under your breath. The last thing you should be doing is searching for gigs during these riff-desolate times. Even though the venues have taken their lead foot off of the gas during the holidaze, and will likely be feeling the bite of New Year’s in the first couple of weeks of the new year, there are still a couple of gigs slugging it out against the birth of the baby Bejeezus. Also, Plateau record store Sound Central was going to hang it up on a nail until a customer set up at gofundme page so the shop can continue to put the needle in you groove. In one week they’ve raised a third of their $10,000 goal, so let’s hope for continued generosity from local music fans. That would easily be the best Xmas gift we’ll get this year.

Friday: If you want to get the vibe of the Roxy club in ’77 when filmmaker and legendary DJ Don Letts was in the selector position mashing up the anarchic slash and bash of punk with the crucial deep groove of dub, you can make it to Katacombes for a Punky Reggae Party with ranking DJs Dan 86 and Timehard. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

Saturday: For an all ages gig that starts at 7 p.m. and is over by 11 p.m. (since becoming increasingly lame over the years, I love this new trend of early shows — now if we can just get rid of the scourge of outdoor festivals I may become downright giddy), you can make it down into the heart of the East End at le Marché Noire for the Fishbum Christmas Bonanza with the Fuzzy Undertones and Palmetto. 1331 Ontario E., 7 p.m., price unlisted

What’s this? There are actually two shows this week? My big pick of the week is definitely the 20th anniversary of Vulgar Deli, who will once again host the annual Fuck Christmas show, but this time at Uncle Costa’s favourite haunt (as well as his place of employment), Katacombes. Helping Vulgar Deli celebrate two decades of pissing off the progressive punx is Ashtray Heart and Irish Nails. This will get messy as fug!!!! 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Wednesday: If you really want to get your nod on, head to Casa for the 10th annual Krautmas, which is, uh, precisely what it sounds like. If you want to hang out with your tweed-jacket-wearing, pipe-smoking brethren and discuss rare Amon Düül II pressings and vintage synths, get there early to catch a tribute to Spacemen 3 (!) as well as Claude Peloquin, with Booster Fawn, Speed Guru, Joel Lavoie, Moshi Moshi and Jonathan Lachance. Totes 4/20 friendly. 4873 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12.50

Current Obsession: Big Star, Keep an Eye on the Sky box set

