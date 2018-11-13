Tuesday, Nov. 13

Wild Nothing

The Black Students’ Network of McGill is hosting a talk on black women’s gaze in pop music entitled “Girls Love Beyoncé”. Art History Ph.D. candidate Ayanna Dozier and writer/producer Sajee Elder will be speaking. ARTS 260 (853 Sherbrooke W), 5:30 p.m., free

Intimate Plateau bar/club Blue Dog is opening its doors early for a Drink & Draw session, one that aims to leave its mark on the venue. BYO sharpies, pencils and paper. 3958 St-Laurent, 6:30–9:30 p.m., free entry

Having recently release a fourth LP called Indigo, L.A.-based dream pop band Wild Nothing are playing Corona with an opening act worth being punctual for: local indie dance act Men I Trust. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $35

Mosaic Music is the theme of the eighth edition of the Mundial Montreal music festival, a reflection of a cultural landscape that retains heritage and recognizes colonized land. Among the 32 bands in this year’s program are Canadian and international acts with roots spanning the globe, as well as an Indigenous Sound series showcasing Canadian artists and acts from Australia and Norway. Tonight the festival opens at Cabaret Lion d’Or with an eclectic night of female-fronted bands from Canada, Spain, France and Korea. Mundial runs through Sunday, at various venues. 1676 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $25.55

As Johnson Cummins noted in this week’s Hammer, local band Anemone recently had their gear stolen in Portland. They are playing a fundraiser show at l’Esco along with Lemongrab and Sick. Proceeds go towards new equipment. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

