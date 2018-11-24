Saturday, Nov. 24

DJ Wa5p

Palais des Congrès will be swimming with collectors, holiday shoppers and costumed fanboys and fangirls as the December edition of Montreal Comiccon (ie. Mini Comiccon) descends on the city for two days. 1001 Place Jean-Paul Riopelle, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. today, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., free entry

North America’s largest bilingual small press fair Expozine is back in a new and improved space next to Jean-Talon metro. As always the two-day event is a great opportunity to check out the work of nearly 300 publishers, self-published authors and artists. 1025 Bélanger, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Today and tomorrow, recently launched venue Diving Bell is holding their monthly bazaar. Twenty vendors will be present selling vintage clothing, accessories, food and other stuff. There will also be DJs to entertain. 3956 St-Laurent, 12–5 p.m., free entry

Tonight at la Sala Rossa is Canicule Tropicale, an all-vinyl DJ night featuring African and Latin American music from the 1950s to 1980s. DJs include Philippe Noël, le Mano Peluda and Si Mou, who has made the trip from France. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $10

Across the street at Casa del Popolo, another dance party with an international sound is going down, namely the last edition of monthly Body Meta International Discothèque for 2018. Expect Middle Eastern jamz, Turkish funk, South Asian riddims and more. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

On the afterhours menu for tonight is a showcase of Paris-based TDF (the Dream Factory) Records and Montreal collective Turning Point at underground venue Cyberia. On the line-up are Jack George, Evan Hays, Wa5p and DJ Treehugger. Location TBA, 11 p.m.–6 p.m., $10

