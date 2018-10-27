Saturday, Oct. 27

KEN Mode

It’s Halloween week and once again the Montreal Zombie Walk gathers costumed and made-up undead enthusiasts for a hangout, dress-up and concerts at Place du Canada, along with the big event, the parade down Ste-Catherine. See the event page for details about the live-music program and more. Peel & René-Lévesque, meet-up at 12 p.m., parade at 3 p.m.

The Canadian Centre for Architecture bookstore hosts the launch of issue four of annual architecture magazine PLI. The event coincides with a four-day exhibition at White Wall Studio (on today and tomorrow), a collaboration between the magazine and Collectif Blanc that includes performances and an ephemeral bookstore, the latter created with CCA. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m., free

Manitoba-based hardcore/noise rock group KEN Mode will be playing Turbo Haus along with Birds in a Row, Dark Circles and the unfortunately named lAVAl. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $10/$12

Spanish-language cover band Avalancha will be playing a Dia de muertos-themed party at Le Belmont. There will be a costume contest with cash prizes and coupons for local taco joints.4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Newspeak and Her App are presenting ThrillHER, a queer halloween party. There will be professional makeup artists present to zombify you or otherwise make you look more dead. Music is by Toronto tech-house DJ KAgE and hip hop DJs Vaughan and Montana. 1403 Ste-Elizabeth, 10 p.m., $10—$25

Though their guest DJs remained TBA at post-time, the Moonshine crew are guaranteed to deliver some killer beats, rhythms and bass for their Halloween edition. Expect African house, deep house, baile funk and more. Secret location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10 before midnight/$15 until 1 a.m./$20 after

