Monday, Sept. 10

As part of the 15th annual Escales Improbables art festival, artist Olivier Grossetête will erect the largest cardboard installation ever built in Quebec: a 45-foot high, 90-foot long reproduction of the Jacques Cartier bridge, right in the Quartier des Spectacles. The public is invited to assist Grossetête – who’s known internationally for his ephemeral monuments – in the construction and eventual destruction of the piece. See more details here.

Today through Sept. 16, the fifth annual YUL EAT festival will gather epicureans, gourmets and foodies of all stripes for a series of events, including the Parcours Gourmand (Grand Tasting) at the SAT, culinary masterclasses around the city, the outdoor Redpath Market packed with Quebec producers and artisans and a series of dinners and foodie parties with well-known local and international chefs. See the program here.

British electro-pop stars of the’90s Saint Etienne are playing a very rare Montreal show as part of a classic-album tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their Good Humor record. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 8 p.m., $32.75/$36.25, all ages

