Sunday, Aug. 26



Kanehsatake pow-wow. Photo by John-McComber

Take in some aboriginal culture at the Kanehsatake pow-wow, an annual gathering of craft and food vendors, dancers, singers and drummers (among other practitioners of native traditions, community members and friends) organized by the Mohawks of Kanehsatake. 664 Pine Road (Oka), 9 a.m.–6 p.m. (dancers begin at noon), $10

If you happen to be in Hochelaga this morning and want something to brighten your day, you can pick up sunflowers for a buck each at Elle Aime les Fleurs’ pop-up market. 3200 Ontario E., 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Another outdoor market to visit if you’re out and about tomorrow is the Wellington street sale in Verdun where there will be lots of local food, drink, goods and services. Outside Métro De l’Eglise, 10 a.m., free

While we’re still in summer-mode, take advantage of Moksha Yoga’s free outdoor classes in Parc des Amériques. Rachel & St-Laurent, 11 a.m., free

Mutek wraps with a Piknic Électronik co-pro at Parc Jean-Drapeau (Plaine des Jeux, 2–9:30 p.m., $14.50) and Nocturne 5 at SAT, with Acid Pauli, Steevio & Suzybee, Moomin and Yagya, among others (1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $45).

Block party alert! This one is in northwest NDG: Sunset on Somerled promises live music by Just Woan, Carolyn Fe and Jabbour and Lara Antebi. Note that there will be a workshop for kids on site. Somerled & Prince of Wales, 4 p.m., free

