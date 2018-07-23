Monday, July 23



ASAP Ferg. Photo by Josh Brasted

Among the comics performing at Just for Laughs tonight are former Montrealer DeAnne Smith, who lives in Toronto now but we won’t hold that against her (la Chapelle, 3700 St-Dominique, 10 p.m., $21.96, tonight and tomorrow), as well as Maz Jobrani and Neal Brennan — see our interviews with the latter two (and their show details) here and here, respectively.

NYC rapper ASAP Ferg brings the hype of his Mad Man Tour to New City Gas tonight. Tickets won’t be sold at the door, so grab them online here. 950 Ottawa, 7 p.m., $25

Philadelphia-based indie pop group Past Life, joins local singer-songewriter Molly Drag and rock trio c at Casa del Popolo. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $9/$12

Toronto experimental/electronic pop artist Kylo plays the last show of her Canadian tour tonight at la Vitrola, with local openers Mich Cota and downtempo psych-pop duo Namoo Nara. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5

