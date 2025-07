Where to get your Pride on, from July 31 to Aug. 10.

From July 31 to Aug. 10, Fierté Montreal Pride 2025 will transform the Village, Olympic Park and the Quartier des Spectacles into a rainbow-bedazzled party and show of community solidarity. Here’s a rundown of some of the free outdoor events where you can get your Pride on.

Nasty Gloss + Moh Dafok’s Carnaval

Four hours of fierce sound and fiery performance light up the night in this high-octane celebration of queer music and drag. It all begins with Nasty Gloss at 6 p.m., bringing a sizzling DJ set packed with ghetto tech and hard grooves before Brazilian drag dynamo Moh Dafok brings disco, glitter, and unstoppable energy to the stage at 8 p.m. Later, the rhythm explodes with a late-night lineup blending samba, Afro-Brazilian percussion and deep beats that’ll keep the party pulsing into the early hours. Jardins Gamelin (1500 Berri), Aug. 1, 6–10 p.m.

FeminiX

Maya Margarita with Beyoncé

Celebrate the force and flair of femme artistry at FeminiX, a high-voltage night of pop, rap, queer underground beats. Le Belladone, Soraï and Juana will bring bold live sets infused with political edge and pulsing techno, and then Maya Margarita (FKA br0nz3_g0dd3ss, opener for Beyoncé) will close out the night with mystic tropical rave rhythms. Esplanade Tranquille, Scène Loto-Québec, Aug. 1, 5–11 p.m.

Mundo Disko

B’UGO (right)

Mundo Disko promises to light up the opening weekend of Fierté with a dazzling celebration of queer nightlife and liberating dance. This disco party pays tribute to a sound born from resistance and radical joy, with performances from Kim Richardson, Empress, B’ugo, Christian Pronovost (aka Lost Heroes) and the soaring voices of the Mighty Real Gospel X choir. Esplanade Tranquille, Scène Loto-Québec, Aug. 2, 5–11 p.m.

Rainbow Market

The Rainbow Market will transform the heart of the Village into a showcase of 2SLGBTQIA+ creativity. Presented by M.A.D. Festival and the SDC du Village, this three-day outdoor market features pop-up spaces filled with art, fashion and goods from local queer artists, makers and entrepreneurs. Ste-Catherine E. btwn St-Christophe & Atateken, Aug. 1–3, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

ImmiX

Fernie

In what’s become a staple of the Montreal summer festival season, ImmiX brings a celebration of Quebec’s diverse music scene, uniting 2SLGBTQIA+ artists and allies for one spectacular night. Expect performances by Martine Saint-Clair, Lisa LeBlanc, Safia Nolin, Gabrielle Destroismaisons, Calamine, Fernie, Lennikim, Kinkead, Täbï Yösha and Angelo — all backed by a powerhouse live orchestra. The show will be interpreted in Langue des Signes Québécoise (LSQ). Esplanade Tranquille, Scène Loto-Québec, Aug. 3, 9–11 p.m.

High Heels Obstacle Race

La Course Capotée (Your guide to free outdoor shows and events at Fierté Montreal Pride 2025)

Hosted by LaDrag On-Fly, the High Heels Obstacle Race (La Course capotée) is one of the most outrageous events of Fierté Montréal! Community organizations and Village businesses unite in a hilarious, high-energy race to grab as many condoms as possible, all in support of RÉZO’s mission to promote sexual health and prevent HIV/STBBIs. Expect fabulous outfits, joyful chaos, six-inch heels and a whole lot of laughter. Stick around for a live DJ set from 8 to 9 p.m. to keep the party going. This event will be interpreted in Langue des Signes Québécoise (LSQ). Scène Dovato (Ste-Catherine E. & Papineau), Aug. 4, 6–9 p.m.

La Thé Garden Partie des Drags patronnesses

Pride has no age, and this summer, the Drag Patronnesses’ Tea Garden Party celebrates 2SLGBTQIA+ elders with an afternoon of joy, connection and community. Join the Drag Patronnesses, their fabulous drag-volunteers and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for music, tea, performances, heartfelt conversations and intergenerational storytelling. And Drag Patronnesses’ Bingo has $500 in prizes up for grabs! A celebration of queer aging, resilience and the power of shared experience. Place du Village, Aug. 5, 6–9 p.m.

Sami et ses ami·e·s

Sami Landri

Back for its third edition, Sami Landri’s wild night with friends promises outrageous fun and non-stop entertainment in the heart of Jardins Gamelin. Hosted by the unforgettable Acadian drag queen and viral sensation Sami Landri, this high-energy show brings together a dazzling lineup: Xenia Gould, Darling Delight, Érika Suarez, Eboni La’Belle, Rossomodo, Virginie B and DJ Hermano. Jardins Gamelin(1500 Berri), Aug. 6, 6–10 p.m.

La Soirée 100% Drag

Get ready for the world’s biggest live drag show! The evening will begin with U.K. drag star Bimini taking the Montreal stage for the first time, launching La Soirée 100% Drag with a bang of a DJ set. At 7:30 p.m., the main event unites international stars and local legends for an unforgettable night of glamour, power and pure spectacle. Hosted by drag royalty Rita Baga and Barbada, this mega-show features queens and kings from across the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe sharing the spotlight with Montreal queens. With appearances by Detox, Kennedy Davenport, Lemon, Pandora Nox, Soa de Muse, Gisèle Lullaby, Uma Gahd and many more, this one-night-only extravaganza promises iconic looks, epic lip-syncs and drag excellence at its finest. Olympic Park Esplanade, Scène TD (4545 Pierre de Coubertin), Aug. 7, 5:30–11 p.m.

Poulin + La Sécurité

Poulin

Poulin takes the stage with a glitter-drenched blast of ’80s synth-rock, led by Valérie Poulin’s raw vocals and theatrical presence, a cathartic journey of poetic emotion and glam grit. Then, La Sécurité cranks up the volume with their art-punk punch: franglais anthems, Riot Grrrl spirit and chaotic joy collide in a set that’s all about autonomy, movement and radical fun. Expect sweat, synths and a whole lot of heart. Scène Dovato (Ste-Catherine E. & Papineau), Aug. 7, 6–9 p.m.

Community Days

The vibrant spirit of Montreal’s 2SLGBTQIA+ communities takes over the heart of the Village, featuring local organizations, businesses and cultural groups showcasing their work and inviting connection. Enjoy the lively atmosphere with live broadcasts by The Beat 92.5 on Friday (1–5 p.m.) and Rythme 105.7 on Saturday (11 a.m.–4 p.m.). Presented with support from the SDC Village. Ste-Catherine E. btwn St-Christophe & Papineau, Aug. 8–9 , 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

DistinXion – A Night of Queer Power

Fefe Dobson

DistinXion will bring together three powerhouse artists for a one-night-only celebration of queer brilliance, genre-bending sound and bold, unapologetic artistry. Canadian pop-rock icon Fefe Dobson delivers high-voltage hits and rebellious energy. Soulful R&B sensation Charlotte Day Wilson brings emotional depth and intimate resonance. And non-binary rocker G Flip closes out the night with drums, anthems and pure fire. Olympic Park Esplanade, Scène TD, Aug. 8, 5–11 p.m.

Pour que tu m’aimes encore – A Céline Dion Tribute

Bobépine

Thirty years after D’eux changed the landscape of French-language pop, drag artist and Céline impersonator Bobépine leads a glittering, emotional tribute to Céline Dion’s legendary album. Pour que tu m’aimes encore revisits the powerhouse ballads and pop anthems that defined a generation —“Je sais pas,” “Destin,” “J’irai où tu iras” — with heartfelt flair, surprise Céline deep cuts and special guests. Expect big emotions, bigger vocals, and all the sparkle you’d expect from a Céline celebration. Bring your voice — and your tissues. Scène Dovato (Ste-Catherine E. & Papineau), Aug. 9, 6–9 p.m.

Pride Parade 2025

Barbada at the Fierté Montreal Pride Parade 2024

Join thousands in the streets for the Pride Parade, a massive celebration of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights and visibility. Marchers will make their way along a 2.2-kilometre route from Metcalfe to Atataken, symbolically linking the past and present queer Villages of Montreal. This year’s theme, Blossom here, now!, is a call to thrive, resist and love freely in vibrant solidarity. After the parade, head to the Esplanade at the Olympic Park for the high-energy Mega T-Dance celebration. From the corner of René-Lévesque & Metcalfe, Aug. 10, 1 p.m.

Mega T-Dance

Closing out the festivities, just like every year, is the Mega T-Dance, Montreal’s ultimate open-air dance party! Right after the parade, head to the Esplanade at the Olympic Park for an evening of music and movement with DJs Guillaume Michaud, Black Flamingo, Marti Frieson and Henrique Viana. With high-energy sets, surprise moments and the city’s biggest dancefloor, it’s the celebration you’ve been waiting for and a thrilling end to Fierté. Olympic Park Esplanade, Scène TD, Aug. 10, 3–11 p.m.

For more on Fierté Montreal Pride 2025, please visit their website.

