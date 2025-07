Parc Jean-Drapeau, we will soon be in you. Because it’s OSHEAGA time again, here’s a daily guide from our Music Team, listing who we’re most excited to see at the festival this weekend.

Friday, Aug. 1

Doechii

Joey Valence & Brae

These Penn State College kids picked up the torch in the fight for your right to party, weaving huge Gen Z energy, old-school rap aesthetic and a preternatural sense for what makes hot music pop: way back when, right-right now-now, and maybe even for keeps. Pay it back and get that good OSHEAGA vibe way up for these two. Green Stage, 3:55–4:40 p.m. (Darcy MacDonald)

La Femme

I feel like I’ve either heard of this band, or they sound like a band I’ve heard of. Or maybe just if you asked me if I was looking forward to seeing a band called La Femme at Osheaga but you’d just made their name up, I’d say, “Oh yeah, definitely!” like I was in one of those Jimmy Kimmel segments where a reporter trolls Coachella-goers. Anyways, La Femme are indie rockers from France that I’m unfamiliar with but seem like they could be fun. I’m willing to find out. Valley Stage, 5:25–6:25 p.m. (Darcy MacDonald)

Salute

Born and bred in Austria but based in Manchester, Felix Nyajo aka Salute is one of the most energizing, dynamic producers out there. Their debut album True Magic is a colourful modern twist on the speed garage sound of the ‘90s, and they’ll be a nice pick-me-up. Island Stage, 5:30–7 p.m. (Dave MacIntyre)

Jorja Smith

U.K. songstress Jorja Smith is back, and she’ll surely be wowing all those in her presence. She’s only released a couple singles this year, but fans will be hotly anticipating which direction she’ll go in after 2023’s Falling or Flying. Maybe we get a taste of her follow-up? Forest Stage, 7:50–8:50 p.m. (Dave MacIntyre)

PyPy

This Montreal band will unleash their bizarro psych-punk energy on a small stage out in the wilderness, but only for a half hour, so be ready. Singer Annie-Claude Deschênes (Duchess Says), whose voice has been described as a “necromantic scree,” connects with the fuzz, distortion and “sinister wah-wah” of guitarist Roy Vucino (CPC Gangbands, Red Mass) to create something unhinged and unholy. Les Sessions SiriusXM Stage, 7:30–8 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

The Killers

The Killers rubbed me the wrong way for nearly a decade, but it’s undeniable that these Las Vegas rock bros have produced a stack of great songs and know what they’re doing on a festival stage. Singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning & co. are repeat offenders at OSHEAGA and will provide an excellent alternative to the segment of the crowd that doesn’t get Doechii. River Stage, 9:10–10:50 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

Doechii

Her Top Dawg label debut Alligator Bites Don’t Heal was among the best records in any genre in 2024, the same year Doechii was name dropped by OSHEAGA frequent flyer Kendrick Lamar as “the hardest out.” If you don’t know, well now ya know. The freshly minted Grammy winner for Best Rap Album of 2025 makes her Montreal debut on Friday night. Green Stage, 9:55–10:40 p.m. (Darcy MacDonald)

Saturday, Aug. 2

Tinzo + Jojo

Tinzo + Jojo

YouTube algorithm enthusiasts may recognize this duo from the popular Book Club Radio channel of DJ sets, and these two siblings are its co-founders and primary DJs. Their sublime mixing abilities that have earned them more than 70 million YouTube views will be on full display. Island Stage, 5:35–7:05 p.m. (Dave MacIntyre)

TV On the Radio

Touring in the aftermath of a 20th anniversary reissue of their debut album, Desperate Youth, Bloodthirsty Babes, this Brooklyn band has a powerful, propulsive quality that seems perfectly suited to a festival stage. Sometimes lumped into “indie sleaze” because of the era they emerged from, TV On the Radio always stood apart from the leathery retro vibes of their peers. Valley Stage, 6:55 –7:45 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

Claude VonStroke

In a sea of newcomers and who-dats scheduled weekendlong to power the electronic bump and grind carnival that is OSHEAGA’s Island stage, Saturday night’s lineup welcomes a veritable clubland champion. VonStroke’s top-tier techhouse stylings, born of Detroit roots and refined by way of Crenshaw, South L.A. offer the perfect warm-up for Tyler on the nearby River Stage. Island Stage, 8:20–9:35 p.m. (Darcy MacDonald)

Tyler, the Creator

Essentially the last man standing from the Odd Future crew of the 2010s, Tyler, the Creator’s staying power lies in his way around the mic, his sometimes leftfield production and his weird charisma. Having seen Tyler at OSHEAGA in the past, his brand of showmanship is ripe for the main stage in 2025, especially timed with his brand new album Don’t Tap the Glass. River Stage, 9:20–10:35 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

Sunday, Aug. 3

Debby Friday

Turbine

For those who party the heartiest and have no time to waste sleeping in before Day 3 kicks off, the Montreal-based trio of rare French imports bring DJing and electronic performance to heights that frankly have to be witnessed to explain adequately. Start your OSHEAGA Sunday with a jolt to your senses and cheer these sample-championing heroes on mightily. Island Stage, 2–3 p.m. (Darcy MacDonald)

Debby Friday

Taking the early shift on the Valley Stage, Sub Pop artist and former Montrealer Debby Friday (now based in Toronto) will bring her bold beats, electronic soundscapes, memorable tunes and versatile vocals to the afternoon crowd. This set is happening just one day after the release of Friday’s new album The Starrr of the Queen of Life, the follow-up to her Polaris Prize-winning Good Luck. Valley Stage, 2-2:40 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

The Dare

“Indie sleaze” is enjoying a cultural renaissance — and this well-dressed New Yorker is one of the artists leading that charge. Harrison Smith, better known as The Dare, makes electroclash-flavoured bangers reminiscent of LCD Soundsystem, Electric Six and !!!, but made in ways both millennials AND zoomers can enjoy. Future nostalgia in the truest sense. Valley Stage, 6:20–7:10 p.m. (Dave MacIntyre)

Loco Dice

Tunisian-German DJ/producer and Ibiza regular Loco Dice is going to bring down the beats at the raucous Island Stage with his well-honed house and tech-house chops. This will no doubt be a high-energy workout ahead of the night’s climactic sets, so pace yourself accordingly. Island Stage, 8–9:25 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

Jamie xx

A year after his bandmate Romy took to the Island stage for a rousing mid-day set, Jamie xx will be closing the Forest stage while Olivia Rodrigo headlines on the other side. The British producer extraordinaire’s sophomore LP In Waves was well worth the nine-year wait, and his live show promises to be every bit as dazzling. Forest Stage, 9:15–10:30 p.m. (Dave MacIntyre)

Olivia Rodrigo

As part of Osheaga’s longstanding tradition of wrapping the weekend with a massive pop star, the festival’s 2025 edition will end with California’s girl next door Olivia Rodrigo. Her storytelling brand of lyricism and solid songcraft have helped to define the pop scene of the ’20s, from “Drivers License” to “Vampire” to “Can’t Catch Me Now,” and are sure to send waves of feels across the main stage crowd. River Stage, 9–10:30 p.m. (Lorraine Carpenter)

