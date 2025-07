What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 17

Just for Laughs presents The Nasty Show, nightly through July 25

Fantasia Film Fest presents Noise at Hall Theatre

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Melodji (free outdoor show)

Classic country cover band the Firemen play la Toscadura

OFF JFL presents the Midnight Surprise series July 17–22

