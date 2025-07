What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 22

Tyler, The Creator brings his Chromakopia world tour to the Bell Centre

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography at the McCord Stewart Museum

The Fantasia Film Festival presents Fucktoys and The Rebirth

OFF JFL presents Jiaoying Summers at Café Cleopatra

Berlin indie pop duo Strongboi plays Théâtre Fairmount

