What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 2

Jazz Fest presents “Twin Peaks Show” at SAT

Jazz Fest presents Men I Trust (free outdoor show, TD stage)

Oscar Peterson: Black + White film screening w/ director at Cinéma du Parc

Mal Nécessaire Live R&B Wednesdays

Concept Art Drink & Draw at Ping Pong Club

