This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 24

The Weeknd plays Parc Jean-Drapeau July 24 & 25 with opener Kaytranada

Pocha MTL K-pop & Korean street food fest at Peel Basin July 24–27

Fantasia presents the world premiere of Francis Bordeleau’s Anna Kiri

Just for Laughs presents SNL’s Emil Wakim at Salle Claude-Leveillé

Jazz & Tarot at Datcha

