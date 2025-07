What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 23

Fantasia Film Festival screens The Nightmare Before Christmas

Knights exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Games night at le Système

Just for Laughs presents Brit(ish) U.K. comics series, through July 26

OFF JFL presents stand-up showcase hosted by Pantelis (free outdoor show)

