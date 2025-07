What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 28

Piano Man Mondays at Mal Nécessaire

Le Grand PoutineFest in the Old Port

The Fantasia Film Festival presents Erik Canuel’s Le dernier tunnel

Northampton, Mass. electronic duo Safe Mind play Bar le Ritz PDB

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

