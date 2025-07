What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, July 21

Just for Laughs presents Roast Battle Canada taping feat. Tranna Wintour & more

Le Grand PoutineFest in the Old Port continues through Aug. 3

Piano Man Mondays at le Mal Necessaire

Fantasia Film Festival presents Every Heavy Thing

OFF JFL presents The Sketch Show at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.