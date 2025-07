What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 31

Fierté Montreal Pride begins!

Lap-See Lam & Nico Williams exhibitions at PHI

Fantasia Film Festival presents Indonesian horror film The Book of Sijjin and Illyyin

Mood Swing presents Sim at Système

Last night of the fireworks, Taylor Swift tribute

