This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, July 15

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Naxx Bitota (free outdoor show)

Berthe Weill, Art Dealer of the Parisian Avant-garde at the Museum of Fine Arts

Jazz Nécessaire at le Mal Nécessaire

Comedy on Mackay

Jolie Laide & Marlaena Moore play Casa del Popolo

