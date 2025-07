What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 29

Leylah Fernandez plays the National Bank Open tennis tournament

Mile End Comedy Show at P’tit Ours

Comedy on Mackay

Fantasia Film Festival presents The Undertone

Ronnie Yeeha’s album launch at Casa del Popolo

