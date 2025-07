What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, July 8

Festival Nuits d’Afrique begins with La Chiva Gantiva at Club Balattou

Jazz Nécessaire Tuesdays at le Mal Nécessaire

Cinéma Public screens documentary L.A. Teatime (outdoors at Livart)

Alt rock icons the Pixies play MTELUS July 8 & 9

Comedy on Mackay

