This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, July 30

Katy Perry brings.The Lifetimes Tour to the Bell Centre

Fantasia Film Festival presents the Canadian premiere of Takashi Miike’s Sham

Oscillating Spaces exhibition at the CCA

Kickdrum presents Little Wings feat. Cedric Noel & Farser at Casa del Popolo

Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia continues in the Old Port through Aug. 24

