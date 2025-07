What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, July 16

Fantasia Film Festival day 1: Eddington & Smurfs Montreal premieres & more

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Idriss Leviking Noir (free outdoor show)

Le Grand PoutineFest in the Old Port begins

Matt Large presents Ray Bonneville at la Sotterenea

Retrowave with DJ Frigid 3rd anniversary

