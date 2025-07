What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 7

Philippe Lesage’s Comme le feu screens at Théâtre Outremont

Biodome, Biosphere, Botanical Gardens, Insectarium, Planetarium

Montreal Complètement Cirque festival presents l’Autre Cirque at La Chapelle

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Louis Riel ou Le ciel touche la terre w/ director Q&A

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

