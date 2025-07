What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, July 9

Montreal circus festival presents La Noce d’Alfonse at TOHU

Nuits d’Afrique presents Brazil’s Flavia Coelho at l’Olympia

Pounding the Pavement. Montreal Street Photography at the McCord Stewart Museum

San Diego indie rock band Wavves play Théâtre Fairmount

Local experimental rock act Plastic Waste Band play l’Esco

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.