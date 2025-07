What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, July 14

Visit the Biôdome

Festival Nuits d’Afrique presents Fabrice Koffy at Club Balattou

Cinéma du Musée screens Alfred Hitchcock’s Spellbound

Swiss-Canadian composer/sound aritst L Con plays P’tit Ours

MTL Comedy Club Mondays Am I Wrong at Brass Door

