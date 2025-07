What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, July 3

Jazz Fest presents Allison Russell (free outdoor show)

Montreal Jazz Fest presents Suuns (free outdoor show)

Knights exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Annapurna’s Bounty book launch at la Livrerie

In Conversation: Nadia Myre & Skawennati at York Amphitheatre (Concordia)

