What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, July 11

In the Mood for Love 25th anniversary screenings begin at Cinéma Moderne

Sophie’s Surprise 29th at Montreal Complètement Cirque, through July 13

Dômesicle dance party in the Satosphere

Saturday, July 12

Croissound morning music & coffee event at Royalmount

Taste of the Caribbean reggae & food fest in the Old Port continues through July 13

Melbourne jazz-funk band Surprise Chef play Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, July 13

Piknic Électronik dance party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Film Noir au Canal weekly summer series begins with The Third Man

Wu-Tang Clan play Place Bell with Run the Jewels

