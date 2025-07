What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 18

MUTEK DJs at Jardins Gamelin (free)

OFF JFL presents The Montreal Show

Dômesicle at SAT, Nuits d’Afrique edition

Saturday, July 19

Just for Laughs presents The Nasty Show at Club Soda, nightly through July 25

Fantasia Film Festival presents Good Boy

Montreal post-punk band Cola plays la Toscadura

Sunday, July 20

Fantasia Film Festival presents Hello My Name Is Beaver

Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Film Noir au Canal presents Le jour se lève, intro by Cult MTL’s Justine Smith

