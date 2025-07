What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 25

Fantasia Film Festival presents The Forbidden City

Just for Laughs presents Bonjour Hi bilingual free outdoor show at Place des Festivals

Last summer 2025 edition of Dômesicle parties in the Satosphere

Saturday, July 26

National Bank Open tennis tournament at Jarry Park begins, July 26–Aug. 7

OFF JFL presents Roy Wood Jr. at Théâtre Sainte-Catherine

Light Asylum, Heavy Halo and Automelodi plays Cabaret Foufs

Sunday, July 27

Fantasia Film Festival presents John Woo’s Bullet in the Head

GOAL MTL soccer culture community festival & fundraiser at Percival Molson Stadium

Film Noir au Canal presents Richard Quine’s Pushover

