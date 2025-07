What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, July 4

Montreal Comiccon! July 4–6

Dômesicle party at the Satosphere

Jazz Fest presents PYPY free outdoor show

Saturday, July 5

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami at Stade Saputo (only VIP tickets left)

Jazz Fest presents the Sun Ra Arkestra

Mothland free Summer Party with bands and DJs at Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, July 6

Piknic Électronik at Parc Jean-Drapeau

L.A. DJ duo Slander play the Pointe-Calumet Beachclub

Montreal International Fireworks Competition

