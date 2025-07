“City Hall needs to recognize that they’re being used by people who are not acting in good faith.”

Vexatious litigants are tearing down Montreal culture, one noise complaint at a time

I’d like to introduce the people of Montreal — particularly our politicians — to a term they may not be familiar with: vexatious litigants.

These are people who continuously make legal complaints with the goal of harassing, annoying and/or causing unnecessary trouble at the expense of their targets.

Blue Dog — a venue that’s been around for nearly 20 years — has made the difficult decision to close largely because just one person decided to wage legal warfare against three neighbouring nightspots. She’s now managed to close two venues (the other being Diving Bell), while a third — Champs Bar — has had to suspend dancing.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s happening across town, in places where live entertainment, music and dancing (aka fun) have been part of the cultural fabric for much longer than those doing the complaining.

While I appreciate the city’s desire to be responsive to the needs of its residents, at a certain point, City Hall needs to recognize that they’re being used by people who are not acting in good faith.

A small number of individuals are spoiling everyone else’s fun, and ruining the character of the city.

This person decided to move next door to a music venue: since when are we governed by moron minority rule? ■

