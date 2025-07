85% of Canadians want Canada to remove trade barriers with the European Union to reduce our dependance on the United States.

According to a new study by Nanos, the vast majority of Canadians support deeper economic ties with the European Union (EU) and reduced dependence on the United States.

85% of Canadians agree that Canada must remove barriers with the European Union to more deeply integrate Canada’s economy with the EU in order to reduce our dependence on the U.S. Just 12% say they disagree.

A previous Angus Reid study also found that Canadians want closer military ties with Europe.

🟢 Agree: 85%

🔴 Disagree: 12%



