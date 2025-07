“It’s only fair that those who caused the crisis should pay for the damage, not those suffering from it.”

Vast majority of Canadians agree that big polluters should pay for the climate crisis they caused

According to a new global study by Dynata, an overwhelming majority of people surveyed — including the vast majority of Canadians — agree that big polluters should pay for the climate crisis they caused.

The study found that 75% of Canadians would support taxes on the oil, gas and coal industry to pay for damages caused by fossil-fuel driven climate disasters like storms, floods, droughts and wildfires.

The study also found that 73% of Canadians agree that the fossil fuel industry and the super-rich have a negative influence on politics in Canada.

Mads Christensen, Executive Director of Greenpeace International, reacted to the survey results with the following statement:

“These survey results send a clear message: people are no longer buying the lies. They see the fingerprints of fossil fuel giants all over the storms, floods, droughts, and wildfires devastating their lives, and they want accountability. By taxing the obscene profits of dirty energy companies, governments can unlock billions to protect communities and invest in real climate solutions. It’s only fair that those who caused the crisis should pay for the damage, not those suffering from it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change (@pisfcc) Vast majority of Canadians agree that big polluters should pay for the climate crisis they caused

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.