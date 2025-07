An online public consultation form allows Montrealers to weigh in on a new noise bylaw that would increase first-offence fines for music venues and bars by 566%.

Today is the last day to tell the City of Montreal how you feel about $10K fines for noise complaints

Today is the last day to participate in online public consultation over a new City of Montreal noise bylaw that would raise fines for first offences by 566%. As per the bylaw, which would affect music venues and bars in the Plateau Mont-Royal and Ville-Marie boroughs, minimum fines would increase from $1,500 to $10,000, and the police would have more power in situations where noise complaint are made. The bylaw would allow police to stop shows in progress and force venues to install sound measurement systems and request data from them at any time.

Despite the City of Montreal’s claim, following the controversial closure of la Tulipe, that they were going to exempt music venues, bars and restaurants from noise complaints, this new legislation appears to target the very cultural institutions that they said they wanted to protect. This comes just over a week after St-Laurent Boulevard bar Blue Dog announced their closure, due in part to pressure imposed by a neighbour who has targeted multiple venues in the same building with noise complaints.

For more on the new City of Montreal noise bylaw, and proposed solutions to the scourge of vexatious litigants, see the slider from MTL 24/24 below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL 24/24 (@mtl2424) Today is the last day to tell the City of Montreal how you feel about $10K fines for noise complaints

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.