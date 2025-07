“Dream of Quebec” is the theme of the two-weekend, three-story event.

The SHEIN MTL Edit immersive pop-up experience comes to Montreal from July 30 to Aug. 10

This summer, global fashion retailer SHEIN is hosting an immersive, three-story pop-up experience in downtown Montreal. The SHEIN MTL Edit will feature two weekend activations between July 30 and Aug. 10.

The Montreal pop-up will feature a multi-category showcase, spanning fashion, beauty, home and more — all within a space that reflects the province’s unique character and creative spirit. Inside, guests will walk into the immersive theme of “Dream of Quebec,” with each of the three floors bringing a different dream to life: a romantic escape, an artistic journey and a celebration of fashion.

“Visitors can shop curated capsules from SHEIN’s Trend Stores — including MOTF (tailored wardrobe staples), DAZY (minimalist neutrals) and ROMWE (youthful energy). Montrealers will be able to feel the fabrics, explore the brand’s higher-quality collections such as Glowmode, the brand’s sportswear line, and experience SHEIN’s digital-first brand in real life. Tag your look with #SHEINxMTL.”

SHEIN is offering in-store perks throughout the pop-up, including a tiered discount (“save more as you spend”) with up to 30% off select purchases, and exclusive gifts with every purchase, while supplies last. The first 100 shoppers each day who share a public post from the pop-up on Instagram or TikTok will also receive a limited-edition Montreal tote bag.

Location: 1420-1422 Stanley

Dates: July 30 – Aug. 3 and Aug 8 – 10

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. all days except Sunday (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Communicated content with SHEIN Canada.

