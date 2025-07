“We need strict new policies against predatory speculators and severe penalties on property owners who abandon buildings.”

The rent is too damn high, and the worst people imaginable are ruining Montreal

The rent is too damn high, and the worst people imaginable are ruining Montreal

When it comes to the housing crisis, Montreal doesn’t just need to start building — we also need to address the factors that are compromising the livability of our city.

Climate change is repeatedly flooding parts of Montreal, lowering property values and risking the possibility of uninhabitable flood zones.

Predatory property speculators are renovicting people out of their homes and running illegal Airbnbs, while new housing is geared to foreign owners and the ultra-wealthy.

Property owners are routinely allowed to let abandoned buildings fall apart rather than be forced to make them useable again. And where the city owns land it could develop, it only promises temporary modular housing.

The City of Montreal can’t wait for funding from either the federal or provincial governments — we need to solve these problems by ourselves. If that means raising property taxes or borrowing to fund new housing developments, so be it, but this should come with strict new policies against predatory property speculators, regulations mandating high-density infill housing, severe penalties on abandoned buildings, and a city-wide effort to climate-change-proof our city.

Whoever becomes our mayor in November can’t wait any longer to take action. The rent is too damn high, and the worst people imaginable are ruining Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl) The rent is too damn high, and the worst people imaginable are ruining Montreal

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.