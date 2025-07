Measuring the impact of the Argentinean soccer star on the FIFA Club World Cup and the sport in North America.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, hosted for the first time ever in North America, has been rolling out in the United States since June 14, until July 13 — a proper test run ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This 32‑team format is FIFA’s most ambitious Club World Cup yet.

Global media coverage has been excited to spotlight upsets, standout matches and logistical challenges:

FIFA knows how to use social media, and vibrant Latin American support has been a recurring theme, I encourage anyone to see the online highlights of Boca, Flamengo, River Plate and Palmeiras supporters from Argentina and Brazil going wild with full voices across Miami, L.A. and Philadelphia. Looks absolutely amazing.

Other countries will want to host this tournament in the future. I am putting that statement in writing.



One of the most important storylines of this event has been the presence of Lionel Messi. The icon, now playing for Inter Miami, brought both global prestige and U.S.-based attention to the tournament.

Inter Miami’s opening fixture drew one of the largest TV audiences of the tournament’s group stage, with major networks in Latin America and Europe breaking viewership records for a club match outside of UEFA or CONMEBOL competitions.

Stadiums featuring Inter Miami either sold out or came close, with Messi jerseys accounting for nearly 1 in 3 sales at Club World Cup merch outlets during the first two weeks — yes, you read that right, 1 in 3.

Social media engagement skyrocketed whenever Messi appeared — all clips of his assists, goals and interactions with fans frequently trended worldwide.

Messi is the bridge between traditional football markets and the newer ones that FIFA hopes to win over. For many casual or new fans in North America, his name remains the primary draw. Messi’s presence gave the tournament an instant credibility boost.

For fans, especially in the U.S., he delivered an authentic taste of world-class football to their doorstep. Without Messi, this tournament would still matter, but with him, it became must-see. His participation ensured the 2025 edition was more than just a dress rehearsal, it was a headline act.

Messi and the crew will take on PSG in the round of 16, which is another major victory for FIFA.

As the 2025 Club World Cup rolls out across the United States, it’s doing more than just showcasing global club football, it’s serving as a litmus test for next year’s FIFA World Cup. The successes and tournament issues on display offer important insights into what needs to be fixed before the planet’s biggest sporting event lands in North America.

From fan travel logistics and ticket pricing strategies to stadium readiness and local engagement, the Club World Cup is helping FIFA gauge where the football ecosystem stands across the continent.

If this tournament has proven anything, it’s that star power sells, culture matters and the American audience is growing, but still needs a special approach.

For FIFA, the time to listen, adapt and build on this momentum is now.



The world will be watching again in 2026, but this time, the stakes will be even higher.

***

Don’t forget: GOAL MTL 2025, a free soccer festival of community, culture and cause, on Sunday, July 27 at Percival Molson Stadium (475 des Pins W.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more details here.

“GOAL MTL is more than a festival — it’s an ecosystem of sport, art, food, music, and wellness. Whether you’re here for fresh fades, spicy bites, fierce goals or just the vibe — you’re here for community. And that’s the point.”

Listen to The 1st Half Culture Show podcast monthly on YouTube and The 1st Half radio show on TSN690AM Fridays at 6 p.m. This article was originally published in the July 2025 issue of Cult MTL.

For more Montreal sports coverage, please visit our Sports section.