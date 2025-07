When I arrived at the theatre for the press screening of the new Marvel installment, the trailer for James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash was on a loop, so I got to see it several times in a row. It looked fine, just like all the other Avatar films — the cinematic equivalent of a $400-million screensaver that no one really asked for.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps kicks off with a custom IMAX intro, promising “Fantastivision” visuals, earth-shattering sound, and a cinematic event for the ages. Directed by Matt Shakman (WandaVision), this MCU reboot drapes itself in a 1960s retro-futuristic parallel universe reminiscent of The Jetsons, and turns into a space adventure about the importance of family, I think?! Don’t get me wrong — I’m all about fighting the rise of individualism and the death of collectivism, but this stinks of totalitarian propaganda to me, with its “we’re all family, so do as we say to save the world” messaging invoking that Chinese collectivist sloganeering.

Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The film really plays less like a movie and more like the pilot of a very expensive straight-to-Disney+ TV series — all episodic setup desperately trying to bait the audience into coming back for the next instalment. After Superman’s soulful plea against oppression and its unabashed call to be a better person, this feels like yet another soulless $300-million Disney+ slop disguised as cinema.

The film opens four years after our superpowered family’s origin, then lazily backtracks via a 10-minute institutional TV documentary origin-story sizzle reel, Kodachrome-lensed by Jess Hall — a technique that worked in WandaVision’s TV series setting, but fell flat here. In the origin story sequence, we’re told that cosmic rays turn the nepotistic astronaut crew (conveniently composed of “the best scientists Reed Richards could find: his wife, his brother-in-law, and his best friend”) into superhumans.

Vanessa Kirby in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards strains to sell geeky charm, coming off more as a neurotic Mr. Fantastic than the comic book version, who’s calm, methodical and detached. Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm is mostly shackled to mom-duty for both the team and the MacGuffin baby, though she captures her comic book counterpart’s warmth and responsibility. Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm is a charisma black hole that really didn’t work for me. While the comic book version has youthful arrogance, an impulsive nature and love for adventure, here he just comes off bland and a bit dumb.

Then we have Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm, aka The Thing. While diverging from his comic book personality traits of being pessimistic (yet fiercely loyal, courageous and incredibly strong-willed), he was the most neglected of the group in terms of having any meaningful arc. All he got was a brief setup for a potential love story with the always-great Natasha Lyonne, which we’ll apparently have to wait to see pay off.

Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Ralph Ineson voices Galactus, a villain with such potential reduced to yet another no-personality CGI threat. Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer glides in with eerie CGI grace, though the script doesn’t dive deeper into her character beyond hints at what could’ve been an interesting stand-alone TV episode about her backstory. It all feels like a TV pilot setting up what might become a good season of “content.”

Shakman’s direction is strangled by the usual franchise obligations. Where in WandaVision he could develop characters, emotions and experiment, here he can’t risk anything at all and is forced to play it as safe as possible to summon as many different kinds of families to theatres. Choosing a 1960s aesthetic gimmick over any real emotional substance might work for most audiences, but it didn’t work for me. The screenplay was drafted by a small army: Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Kat Wood — a seasonal work-for-hire TV series writers’ room staff.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

At the end of the day, I really struggled to connect with this film. At best, Fantastic Four: First Steps is just… fine. Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s The Thing stole the show for me, even as the script reduced him to a charismatic plot accessory with zero emotional arc. Paul Walter Hauser’s Mole Man briefly pulled me in with his absurd second-tier villain energy. But none of it stuck. Between the lack of risk, hollow script, muddy CGI, another forgettable villain and that inescapable Disney+ TV series feel, I walked away once again feeling nothing but the weightlessness of Marvel’s factory settings, the exact formula audiences worldwide will once again happily swallow. ■

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (directed by Matt Shakman)

Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in Montreal theatres on Friday, July 25.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.